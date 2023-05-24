Alexa Bliss Pulled From WWE Night Of Champions PR, Replaced By LA Knight And Others

Plans in WWE frequently change, whether they involve creative decisions or travel arrangements, as Alexa Bliss recently learned after going months without appearing on television.

The last time fans saw Bliss on WWE programming was when she reacted to a video where you could see a playground and Uncle Howdy after the match. After Royal Rumble this past January, where she lost to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Bliss took a break from WWE with the expectation that she would return eventually and be allied with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy.

Bliss was reportedly ready to return to WWE TV earlier this month, and WWE wanted her for this Saturday’s Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin revealed that Bliss is not with the talent slated to do PR for the company, so Bliss traveling with the WWE team overseas is no longer the plan. Instead, LA Knight and other wrestlers took over PR duties for Bliss and Bobby Lashley.

In a related matter, Bliss checked in with fans amidst her hiatus from television: