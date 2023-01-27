Alexa Bliss Reacts to a Wrestling Analyst’s Comment About Her Wearing Too Much Makeup

Alexa Bliss wore “68 pounds of makeup” during WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special, according to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, who mentioned this during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer, who was Alvarez’s co-host, responded by saying that he was “glad you said that and not me” and that “if I said it, I would be freakin’ lynched.”

In response to Alvarez, Bliss, who has restricted access to her Twitter account, posted the following:

“Literally no idea who that is lol but I could care less what anyone says about my makeup 😂 way too many other things going on in life to care about 🖤🖤🖤”

“If y’all think I care about what 2 men on their couches think about my makeup … y’all crazy 😂😂😂”

You can check out Alvarez’s comments below: