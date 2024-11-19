Alexa Bliss Reacts To Criticism Over WWE Absence Amid Health Challenges

Alexa Bliss appears to be waiting for a call from WWE officials before returning to the squared circle.

As previously revealed by PWInsider.com, WWE creative sources claim she will not be making an immediate return. Her comeback isn’t expected until after the holidays. Thus, fans should not expect to see her again until the new year. The source further stated that the present creative administration strives to “maximize” all they do.

The WWE star has been away from WWE television for more than a year. She last appeared after the Royal Rumble in January 2023.

Bliss was busy on social media this morning. She told a fan who questioned where she was, “Unfortunately, not up to me.”

Bliss also responded to a fan who stated she was uninterested in making a return. “You’re right – recovering from skin cancer removal, pregnancy, preeclampsia, and postpartum health complications back to back to back really does comes across as “doesn’t care.”

I miss you all — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2024

Unfortunately, not up to me🫶🏻 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2024