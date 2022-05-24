Alexa Bliss Reacts to Fan Criticism Over Her New WWE Theme Song

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Alexa Bliss addressed criticism of her new WWE theme song on Instagram this week.

Before her win over Sonya Deville last week, Bliss revealed a new WWE theme. Yesterday, Bliss shared a new photo on Instagram, and one follower asked her to change her theme tune.

“First time I actually helped with my entrance music – we wrote the lyrics with my acting coach & wwe – gonna stay for a little bit [kiss emoji],” Bliss said in response.

On Monday night’s RAW, Bliss defeated former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H.

Bliss’ previous posts on her new theme – the lyrics and why she thinks it’s fantastic – are included below for those who missed them.

