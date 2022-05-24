Alexa Bliss Reacts to Fan Criticism Over Her New WWE Theme Song

Alexa Bliss addressed criticism of her new WWE theme song on Instagram this week.

Before her win over Sonya Deville last week, Bliss revealed a new WWE theme. Yesterday, Bliss shared a new photo on Instagram, and one follower asked her to change her theme tune.

“First time I actually helped with my entrance music – we wrote the lyrics with my acting coach & wwe – gonna stay for a little bit [kiss emoji],” Bliss said in response.

On Monday night’s RAW, Bliss defeated former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H.

Bliss’ previous posts on her new theme – the lyrics and why she thinks it’s fantastic – are included below for those who missed them.

“you’re mad you can’t control someone like me

you get so weak when you let me be.

you get smaller till you fade

it’s not my fault what you became.

I’m something twisted

but you’re insane.

Stand up, shut up & fight me” 🤘🏻🖤 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 17, 2022