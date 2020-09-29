Alexa Bliss Receives Fan Backlash For Comment During RAW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During this week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss responded to a tweet from WWE regarding the storyline with Murphy and Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah:

Bliss deleted the tweet after fans criticized her for encouraging a relationship between a 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. However, Bliss did address the criticism:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR