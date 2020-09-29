Alexa Bliss Receives Fan Backlash For Comment During RAW

During this week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss responded to a tweet from WWE regarding the storyline with Murphy and Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah:
Ayo @AlexaBliss_WWE what's this? pic.twitter.com/TWwUA45he0
— Darius Storms (@D_Storms_CO24) September 29, 2020
Bliss deleted the tweet after fans criticized her for encouraging a relationship between a 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. However, Bliss did address the criticism:
I just turned 29. My boyfriend is 38 🤷🏼♀️
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020
Getting attacked for writing about a show y’all are watching anyway 😂🙄 #GetOuttaHere
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020
Absolutely. I agree that I should be held responsible for the storylines my ex-boyfriend receives at work.
Anything else I can take care of as well? https://t.co/a6j35ssKcD
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020
Do I Know her or her age? No. Was I trying to be supportive of Murphy? Yes. Back off and calm down ppl. Just happy Murphy is getting the success he’s worked for. That’s all 🤷🏼♀️ be bothered by something else ✌🏻 https://t.co/AuBYaltYqa
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020