Alexa Bliss Receives Fan Backlash For Comment During RAW

During this week’s WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss responded to a tweet from WWE regarding the storyline with Murphy and Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah:

Bliss deleted the tweet after fans criticized her for encouraging a relationship between a 32-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman. However, Bliss did address the criticism:

I just turned 29. My boyfriend is 38 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Getting attacked for writing about a show y’all are watching anyway 😂🙄 #GetOuttaHere — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020

Absolutely. I agree that I should be held responsible for the storylines my ex-boyfriend receives at work. Anything else I can take care of as well? https://t.co/a6j35ssKcD — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) September 29, 2020