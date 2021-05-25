Alexa Bliss Reportedly At RAW, Backstage News On Last Night’s RAW Script

– Alexa Bliss was backstage for last night’s WWE RAW, but was not used on camera, according to PWInsider. As noted, it’s rumored that Bliss and Lilly are behind the recent explosions that have went off during recent matches for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The latest explosion went off on last night’s show and injured Reginald.

Bliss revealed on Instagram that she had an emergency earlier in the day with Larry, her pet pig, but she was backstage for the show. There is no word on why she and Lilly were not used this week.

– A good portion of the script for this first hour of this week’s RAW was not set in stone until around 35-45 minutes before RAW hit the air on the USA Network. There was said to be a lot of “ripping up” of the RAW script throughout the day on Monday, which led to a few rematches on this week’s show.

Charlotte Flair defeating Asuka, WWE United States Champion Sheamus defeating Humberto Carrillo, and Cedric Alexander defeating Shelton Benjamin were all rematches of recent bouts. The main event, which saw Natalya and Tamina retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, was also a rematch but that was announced last Friday.