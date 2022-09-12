Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Who Misses Her Old Character ‘The Fiendess’

Recently, Alexa Bliss replied to a comment made by a fan on Twitter expressing how much they miss her previous on-screen character.

Bliss responded to the comment by saying, “Me too [black heart].”

Bliss is referring to the character known as ‘Fiendess,’ which she played during Bray Wyatt’s most recent run in WWE as ‘The Fiend.’ Many fans compared her to Harley Quinn from “The Suicide Squad.”

After Wyatt was let go from the company in 2021, Bliss kept her ‘darker’ moniker and became associated with the infamous Lily doll. Bliss, on the other hand, has almost completely reverted back to her “Little Miss Bliss” persona since her most recent on-screen return, which took place earlier this year.

You can check out her tweet below: