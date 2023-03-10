Alexa Bliss Responds To Reports On Her WWE Status

Alexa Bliss has stated that she is not taking a break.

Bliss took to Twitter this afternoon to inform fans of her WWE status.

Bliss’ tweets come after the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer included a brief note stating that Bliss is taking a break. The Observer is a little late, but their item appears to refer to a PWInsider report from early February, which stated that Bliss is taking a break from WWE storylines. It was announced in early February that Bliss would be taking a break following her Royal Rumble loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. It was described as a planned temporary exit, but no word on how long the hiatus will last.

In February, it was also reported that the Bliss vs. Belair match was designed to make Belair look strong, in part because of the planned break for Bliss.

Bliss is not currently injured, according to reports, but it remains to be seen whether this break was requested by Bliss or imposed by the storyline. Regardless, WWE reportedly anticipated that Bliss would be absent from the storylines following the Royal Rumble.

Today’s tweets from Bliss, in which she stated that WWE knows where she can be found, could be interpreted as a denial of the February hiatus report.

PWInsider confirmed today that Bliss has not been on the road for WWE since The Rumble, and there is no word on when she will return.

There’s also no word on what’s in store for Bliss at WrestleMania 39, or if they’ll continue with Bliss’ storyline with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Bliss sat in the ring following her loss to Belair at The Rumble as a video of highlights from her recent run and times with Wyatt played on the big screen, along with scenes of a playground. “Do you feel in charge?” Howdy could then be heard asking.

The following are Bliss’ complete tweets:

Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me. — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 10, 2023