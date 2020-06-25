Alexa Bliss Responds To Threatening Message From A Fan

Alexa Bliss responded to a fan’s threatening message on Twitter in regards to her boyfriend Ryan Cabrera. The fan had asked Bliss about her ex-boyfriend Buddy Murphy and wrote the following:

“Where’s @WWE_Murphy at @AlexaBliss_WWE that’s my biggest fan where’s is he since you don’t care about him @Nikkibenz4all is going to be his new girlfriend I’m going to KILL @RyanCabrera . There’s nothing you can do to stop me.”

Bliss responded with the following:

“Excuse me, but this is 10000% a credible threat. Wouldn’t we all agree? I’ve already screen capped & sent this & your same IG comment to those who will be handling this situation.”

Bliss deleted the tweet and explained why:

“I’m handling things w out giving them attention”

Bliss has now put her Twitter profile back on private after recently making it public again. Bliss had previously locked her Twitter account due to harassment.