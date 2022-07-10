Alexa Bliss Reveals Advice Bray Wyatt Gave Her

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Bliss commented on working with former WWE star Bray Wyatt/The Fiend:

“He is a creative genius in every sense of the word. He made me step up my game. He obviously helped a lot with the Dark Alexa character I had to take that and evolve it into its own entity, and put my own spin on things. Before he left, he just said, ‘Keep it alive, keep it going’, so I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going, If he ever did return, a hundred percent I’d want to work with him.”

“Everyone wanted to work with Windham, he’s just so good and so creatively genius. He put so much effort into his craft, and for me it was, how do I create something alongside him without lowering his integrity, lowering his character, lowering his stuff? Because you have to try to rise to the occasion instead of bringing the other person down to match your level I really tried in that sense to at least do his character justice… He’s the best!”