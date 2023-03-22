Alexa Bliss Reveals Health Issue Amidst Her Time Away From WWE TV

Alexa Bliss hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the Royal Rumble, and her status has been widely speculated due to her absence from WrestleMania storylines.

The former Women’s Champion revealed on Twitter that she had a spot on her face that became worse, and that after a biopsy, she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. You can check out her tweets below:

“Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol”

“There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊”

