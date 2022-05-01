Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment In WWE

Alexa Bliss talked about her most embarrassing moment in WWE while speaking to Adam Glyn:

“My shorts were on backward and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backward. During commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them around and then run back out there.”

Alexa shared photos from the incident and said the following:

“My shorts on backwards & the moment @MickieJames realizes my shorts are on backwards 😂 thanks for always having my back 🖤🖤😂”