Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Moment In WWE

Alexa Bliss talked about her most embarrassing moment in WWE while speaking to Adam Glyn:
“My shorts were on backward and Mickie James had to tell me in the ring that my shorts were on backward. During commercial break, I had to run back to Gorilla and change them around and then run back out there.”
Alexa shared photos from the incident and said the following:
“My shorts on backwards & the moment @MickieJames realizes my shorts are on backwards 😂 thanks for always having my back 🖤🖤😂”
