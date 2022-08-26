Alexa Bliss Reveals How She Originally Disliked Her WWE Ring Name

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with News18 for an interview promoting upcoming WWE events and other ventures.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how she didn’t initially like the name Alexa Bliss for her character in WWE, as well as how she has no interest in competing in a beat-the-clock or gauntlet match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she shares her thoughts on these subjects.

On how she didn’t initially like the name Alexa Bliss: “At first, I did not like it, but my coach at the time in NXT said he liked it. When I got the list of names that were legally cleared, there were a bunch of names and my coach came up with Alexa Bliss. He also said that I could change and they would probably change it if I made it to the main roster, but it has actually become a nice little pun. But it has really grown on me and it looks really cool on a tee shirt. As I said, I wasn’t a big fan of the name when I first got it, but now it is a part of me and a part of my identity. It also makes for a lot of good dad jokes which is great.”

On how she has no interest in competing in a beat the clock or gauntlet match: “I’ve never been in a ‘Beat the clock’ challenge, and I don’t think I’d want to. Especially if you’re staying the longest or something like a gauntlet match, I don’t think I’d want to be a part of that. That is a lot. I feel I could do well in a ‘Beat the clock’ challenge as I depend on my speed a lot in my size because I’m not going to outpower someone but maybe I could outwit them. And maybe beat someone in a match before the buzzer calls time, I could probably do, but, when there’s like a gauntlet match where you face pretty much everyone on the roster and to be the last woman standing, I don’t know if I ever want to do that.”

Check out the complete Alexa Bliss interview by visiting News18.com.