Alexa Bliss Reveals When She Learned She Was Pregnant, Says It Came At Perfect Time

Alexa Bliss has a “Little Miss (or Mister) Bliss” on the way.

As noted, the women’s wrestling star took to social media earlier this week to announce that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband, musician Ryan Cabrera.

During a recent interview with The Messenger, Bliss elaborated on the news.

“I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird,” Bliss said. “So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, ‘Oh s—t.’

According to Bliss, this came at the perfect time for her WWE career, as she was already on a hiatus, with the company giving her time off to appear on “The Masked Singer” reality series.

“WWE gave me time off for [Masked Singer] to kind of fully dive into that experience with rehearsals, vocal lessons, and all that stuff,” Bliss said. “Storyline-wise, I was not on TV anyway, so it really kind of worked out perfectly. [WWE] extended my contract, and so it’s just basically come back when I’m ready. Probably a month after the baby, I’ll start probably getting back into the gym, and getting ready for to see what my in-ring return looks like.”

Check out the complete interview at TheMessenger.com.