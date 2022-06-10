Alexa Bliss Reveals Who She Would Cash in on if She Wins Money in the Bank

WWE star Alexa Bliss has a chance to win Money in the Bank for the second time in her career if she wins the women’s ladder match at next month’s event. Bliss revealed to WWE Germany that she would prefer to face Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship.

“100%. If I am able to be one of the people that’s in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, I would love to [win] because obviously, it worked out very well my first time around,” Alexa said. “The last time I was in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match, I did not win but this time, I’m hoping to be able to come up with some new tactics, if I’m in the match, and hopefully climb a ladder and get that briefcase before anyone else.

“[I would say that I would rather cash in on] Bianca and Rhea,” she added. “Here’s why, I’ve faced Ronda before, and I’ve never really faced Bianca or Rhea in an extended amount of time. The only time that I’ve really faced Bianca was in the Royal Rumble, we were the first two entrants and I got to have a match with her. Rhea Ripley, the first time I was even in the ring with Rhea was Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia and I think they are both — I mean, all three women are stars, for sure. But, I would love to have the opportunity to face Bianca or Rhea because I’ve already faced Ronda so many times and that was a lot of fun, but I think, you know, the Raw brand is where I am focused and those are the number one contenders.”

(H/T to Fightful for quotes)