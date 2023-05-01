Alexa Bliss Set To Return To WWE TV Soon

Alexa Bliss appears to be returning to WWE TV very soon.

Bliss is reportedly wanted for the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, which means she’ll most likely return after the Backlash PLE.

She hasn’t been seen on WWE TV in months, and the last time she was involved in anything was the Royal Rumble storyline with Bray Wyatt, where Bliss lost to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

It’s unclear whether this means Wyatt will return to TV soon or if Bliss will continue to work without him.

Dave Meltzer also stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Alexa Bliss is “ready to return.”