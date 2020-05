In an interview with NDTV‘s Rohit Khilnani, Alexa Bliss talked about WWE’s safety precautions that are being taken during the Covid-19 pandemic:

“Before we go on into the Performance Center, we have to have our temperatures checked. We have to get evaluated by a doctor, we have to sign a survey that says we haven’t traveled, we haven’t gone anywhere that we don’t have any symptoms. Everything is being cleaned to a medical-grade standard, and keeping everyone safe is the main priority right now.”