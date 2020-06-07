Alexa Bliss Takes Shot At Sasha Banks and Bayley For Rolling On The Floor Crying, Damian Priest

– As PWMania.com reported, Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to win the WWE Tag-Team Championships. Following the match, Banks and Bayley did a photoshoot and began rolling on the floor crying. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to comment, saying,

“Worked well for them last time…Nikki, let’s take notes, I’ll bring the tissues.” That tweet makes it seem like she’s suggesting the rumors from last year were true. Banks said the reports were false.

– Damian Priest took to Twitter, noting that Finn Balor “shall fall, while his name will rise.” Of course, the two will be facing each other tomorrow night at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

“One more day. The Prince will fall. The name will rise. #DamianPriest #NXTTakeover #InYourHouse #LiveForever”