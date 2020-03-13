Alexa Bliss Tweets Asuka & Kairi Sane

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter today with words for WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors. Bliss taunted Asuka and Kairi Sane and teased that she and Nikki Cross might show up on RAW next week to confront the champions.

“Here is the thing, @WWEAsuka & @WWEKairiSane — we’ve been trying to ‘get you’ but you never seem to make your way to #Smackdown…Do we have to come to #Raw to finally get our wish? Lmk. A girl needs some clarity,” Bliss tweeted.

Sane and Asuka have not responded to the tweet as of this writing. It’s been reported that WrestleMania 36 will feature The Kabuki Warriors defending in a Triple Threat against Cross and Bliss, plus the team of Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, but that hasn’t been confirmed as of this writing.

You can see Bliss’ full tweet below: