Alexa Bliss Tweets Photo Of Fire Ball On Randy Orton, Comments On Why She Did It

Alexa Bliss took to Instagram overnight to address the fireball she shot into the face of Randy Orton.

For those who missed it, RAW ended with Bliss interrupting the Orton vs. Triple H main event. The show went off the air after Bliss fired a fireball into Orton’s face. Bliss took to Instagram after the show and said she did it for “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who was recently set on fire by Orton.

“An eye for an eye,” Bliss wrote.

Orton has not commented on the fireball as of this writing, and WWE has not issued any kind of storyline update. It’s been rumored that Orton vs. The Fiend will take place at the WWE Royal Rumble in the second Firefly Fun House match.