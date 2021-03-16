Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane PPV

WWE has officially announced a singles match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss for Fastlane.

Tonight’s RAW featured a replay of Bliss distracting Orton during his match against AJ Styles on last week’s RAW, which led to Orton coughing up the thick, black liquid for a second time in the past several weeks. Bliss then appeared in a new segment where she told Orton that if he wants her out of his life, then he has to take her out of it, and he will get a chance to do just that at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Orton later appeared in a backstage segment with Sarah Schreiber, where she asked him about Bliss challenging him to a singles match at Fastlane. This was the first mention of a Bliss vs. Orton match on RAW. Orton recalls how Bliss told him to kick her out of his life if he wanted her out, smiled and said that’s just what he is going to do.

WWE has now confirmed the Orton vs. Bliss match for Sunday’s pay-per-view, officially announcing it on the WWE website and adding it to the Fastlane line-up. WWE’s official match preview for Orton vs. Bliss at Fastlane notes how Bliss has promised to bring someone with her, but not “HIM” (The Fiend).

It’s highly unlikely that Bliss and Orton will actually wrestle each other in a traditional bout. Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is expected for WrestleMania 37 in April, and this Bliss vs. Orton match will likely feature an angle to bring back The Fiend for his first appearance since losing the Firefly Inferno Match to Orton at WWE TLC in December.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Here is the updated announced card-

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton