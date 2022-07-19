Alexa Bliss Wins First Singles Title In Four Years, Dana Brooke Now Nine-Time 24/7 Champion

Dana Brooke has now won the WWE 24/7 Championship nine times.

On last night’s RAW, Brooke faced Tamina Snuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop in a six-woman bout against Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Brooke. Dana attacked Tamina and Doudrop at ringside during the match by diving from the ring to the floor. Reggie then showed up at the ringside, but Brooke yelled at him and told him to leave since he always ruins everything.

R-Truth also showed up at ringside but was unable to stop Tozawa as he subsequently rolled Brooke up from behind to become a sixteenth-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Tozawa attempted to celebrate by running into the ring, but Nikki caught him from behind and won the 24/7 Title for the third time. Following a DDT drop on Nikki, Bliss pinned her for her first-ever WWE 24/7 Title win. When Doudrop attacked and pinned Bliss to win the 24/7 Title for a second time as Bliss’ reign as champion was cut short. Tamina superkicked Doudrop to win the WWE 24/7 Title for the fourth time as she attempted to celebrate.

The WWE 24/7 Title was then won by Brooke for the ninth time after rolling Tamina up. Tamina immediately chased her away as she went to the back. Asuka then forced Nikki to submit in order to end the six-woman match as a result.

Brooke successfully defended her championship against Tamina and Nikki during weekend WWE live events in Daytona Beach and Tallahassee prior to Monday’s RAW.

