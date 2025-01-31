Alexa Bliss’ WWE Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations

The chances of Alexa Bliss returning to WWE anytime soon appear slim, according to a new report.

PWInsider.com previously reported that initial plans had been made for Bliss to return several weeks ago on Raw in San Jose, with a storyline involving The Wyatt Sicks being pitched as part of her comeback. However, those plans were ultimately scrapped after WWE creative was told to drop all ideas for Bliss due to an ongoing contract dispute.

The issue reportedly stems from Bliss’ camp believing she should receive a new deal, while WWE wants her to fulfill the terms of her existing contract, which she was under before taking maternity leave in January 2023. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement in time for her planned return, leading to The Wyatt Sicks being moved to SmackDown instead.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported, “They were at least far enough apart that people are talking about not expecting a deal to be made.”

As of now, Bliss has yet to publicly comment on the contract dispute.