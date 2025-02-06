Alexa Bliss’ WWE Return Draws Hollywood Interest After Royal Rumble Reaction

Alexa Bliss made her highly anticipated return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night. Her comeback followed prolonged contract negotiations with WWE, which had initially stalled her return due to disagreements over the terms of her deal.

Ultimately, Bliss secured a five-year contract, finalized on the morning of the event. WWE had been preparing for her return well in advance, even producing merchandise weeks ahead of time. She was originally scheduled to make her comeback on Raw in San Jose in mid-January.

According to PWInsider.com, Bliss’ electrifying reaction at the Rumble has caught the attention of some in Hollywood. This interest comes as the entertainment industry has been increasingly focused on WWE, especially following the company’s groundbreaking deal with Netflix.

As previously reported, Bliss was set to be part of the Raw brand moving forward. However, there is now speculation that this plan could change.