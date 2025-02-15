Alexa Bliss/Wyatt Sicks Update, SmackDown Matches For Next Week, Chamber News, More

– Vic Joseph filled in for Joe Tessitore, who was out doing a boxing commentary gig, on the February 14 episode of WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C. The WWE NXT play-by-play announcer called the entire show alongside usual color-commentator Wade Barrett.

– Naomi won a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match on the show, defeating Chelsea Green to earn one of the final two spots remaining in the bout. The last spot will be filled on next week’s WWE Raw.

– Damian Priest won a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, defeating Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman in the triple-threat main event of the 2/14 SmackDown.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn each sent in social media videos for promo segments on the 2/14 SmackDown, which culminated with Owens issuing a challenge to Zayn to meet him where things all started between the two, in Canada, at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

– During a backstage segment involving Alexa Bliss, production glitches aired showing Wyatt Sicks imagery, continuing the teases for “Little Miss Bliss” to hook up with The Wyatt’s at some point in the near future.

– DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag-Team Championships and Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre was announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown in New Orleans, LA. on Friday, February 21, 2025.