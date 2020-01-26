Alexander Wolfe Update, Petey Williams Comments On Destroyer Usage

– Alexander Wolfe commented on being taken out of the main event at the WWE Worlds Collide PPV:
I'm fine. 👍
I wish I could have finished the match but safety first.
Thanks to @WWEDrakeWuertz & @wwe medical for taking care of me. You guys did an unbelievable great job today as always.
Most importantly it was my own fault. #ChinUp #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM
— Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) January 26, 2020
– Petey Williams commented on the usage of the Canadian Destroyer during the WWE Worlds Collid PPV:
I’m sorry everybody. I never meant for it to be a transition spot. https://t.co/S3qRAWmuHe
— Petey Williams (@iPeteyWilliams) January 26, 2020