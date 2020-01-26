Alexander Wolfe Update, Petey Williams Comments On Destroyer Usage

– Alexander Wolfe commented on being taken out of the main event at the WWE Worlds Collide PPV:

I'm fine. 👍

I wish I could have finished the match but safety first.

Thanks to @WWEDrakeWuertz & @wwe medical for taking care of me. You guys did an unbelievable great job today as always. Most importantly it was my own fault. #ChinUp #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM — Alexander Wolf[e] (@TheWWEWolfe) January 26, 2020

– Petey Williams commented on the usage of the Canadian Destroyer during the WWE Worlds Collid PPV: