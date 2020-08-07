Ali Expresses Frustrations About Career In WWE So Far

WWE star Ali, who lost on this week’s Main Event to Riddick Moss, recently appeared on The Bump and talked about his career in WWE so far:

“As far as adaptation, you can’t adapt without opportunity. If you don’t have the opportunity and you’re not given a platform, if you’re not included in a discussion, it’s hard. You can be the best in the world, but if you’re sitting in a dark room and no one sees you, no one sees you. I will always be ready and be prepared, so when that opportunity comes, I’m gonna hit a home run, but I need to be called up to bat. I’m a very unique superstar in the sense that it’s not about wins and championships for me. I don’t have the best win-loss record and I’ve never held a championship despite being with the company since 2016. That is not me complaining, the thing that I am craving for and asking for is to tell a story. I can sit here and tell everybody that I have not had that opportunity yet. Look at all the moments I’ve had in my career. From Money in the Bank with Brock Lesnar to the Ali-KofiMania switch, Randy taking me out and costing me that opportunity. All these, I think layups, are a chance to tell a story and show who I am, weren’t told. As a performer, that’s frustrating. I’m craving an opportunity to tell a story. I feel I’m the best in the world at it and once I get a chance to do it, it will be something people talk about for years to come.”

“Time off is hard when it’s not your choice. I want people to understand, this isn’t someone that is mad. This is someone that is so passionate and wants to perform and is trying to figure out why he’s not allowed to perform and there’s no real explanation given. To anyone who is passionate about something, you can understand how that’s frustrating. I looked in the mirror and asked, `Are you as good as you think you are?’ The answer is, `No, I’m even better.’”

Not Mustafa Ali losing to Riddick Moss on Main Event… pic.twitter.com/Sgurd1fFlM — Vindictive (@TheVindictive) August 6, 2020

