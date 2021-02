Retribution leader Ali responded to a WWE post asking fans to name the most “underrated” superstar in the company. Ali wrote the following:

“No one here is underrated. The entire world knows how talented all the individuals are. The correct word to use here would be ‘underutilized.'”

Apollo Crews wrote the following:

“Damn. Look at all that talent in one pic.”

Ricochet, who was not shown in the graphic, also responded:

“This is BEYOND ME.”