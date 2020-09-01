Ali & Ricochet Tweet To Hype This Week’s Match On WWE Main Event

As noted earlier, Mustafa Ali took to Twitter this week and once again commented on being held off RAW, also revealing that he worked a match for this week’s WWE Main Event episode.

“I can do it all, even when I’m doing nothing at all. Catch me on this week’s episode of #WWEMainEvent,” he wrote.

In an update, Ali revealed that he wrestled Ricochet at the Main Event tapings. The match will be released later this week on Hulu. He wrote, “This match is on #WWEMainEvent this week. Seriously. I know. Catch it on @hulu!”

Ricochet also commented on the match and wrote, “This week! Catch it on @hulu. Gonna be [fire emoji x 2]”

As noted, last week’s WWE Main Event episode saw Ali defeat Arturo Ruas. Ricochet also wrestled on last week’s Main Event episode, defeating Humberto Carrillo.

