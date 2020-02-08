Ali Wins Dark Match, Charlotte On WWE Backstage, Devlin’s WWE 205 Live Debut

– Charlotte Flair has been announced as the special guest for Tuesday’s WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. As noted, analyst CM Punk will also return this week. WWE On FOX tweeted the following on Tuesday’s episode:

– WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin made his WWE 205 Live debut on this week’s show. The NXT UK Superstar defeated Tony Nese and Lio Rush in a Triple Threat main event. The Irish Ace cut a post-match promo and said he’s taking the title back to the UK so Rush, Nese and Angel Garza shouldn’t be worrying about the title. Below is video of the match and post-match speech:

– The dark match before Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the SAP Center in San Jose, California saw Mustafa Ali defeat Drew Gulak. Ali continues to pick up dark match wins over Gulak or Apollo Crews. Mustafa hasn’t worked a TV match since the December 13 SmackDown when he and Shorty G lost to The Revival.