Alicia Atout Now A Free Agent, Backstage News On Her MLW Departure

Alicia Atout is a free agent.

Today, Atout took to Facebook to announce that she had received her MLW release. She thanked the company and looked forward to the next chapter of her pro wrestling career.

“I’m officially a free agent! I’ve been granted my release from MLW. My time there allowed me to grow, be creative, and create some lifelong memories and friendships. I appreciate the opportunity and have so much love for that dope locker room. Life’s constantly changing and I’m psyched for future adventures. Looking forward to my next chapter in wrestling. [eyes emoji] [stars emoji],” she wrote.

Fightful Select noted that the split was amicable. Atout had just signed a new contract with MLW in April 2022.

At the age of 17, Atout launched her music blog and YouTube channel and began interviewing professional wrestlers. From 2018 to 2019, she worked as a backstage interviewer for Impact Wrestling, as well as co-hosting the Behind The Lights digital series with Santino Marella. She appeared on the All In pay-per-view in September 2018 and was later hired by AEW. Atout made her AEW debut as a backstage reporter at Double Or Nothing 2019, but she later signed with MLW. She had been with MLW since then, frequently appearing as Richard Holliday’s manager until he was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September 2022. Atout has also worked for a number of indie promotions and was the emcee for WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley’s 20 Years of Hell one-man show tour in 2018.

