Alicia Fox Sounds Off, Admits She’s “Still P*ssed” About WWE Exit

Alicia Fox recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star admitted to still being “p*ssed” about a lot of things, including how her WWE run came to an end and how she’s still eyeing a return to the ring.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On planning to train with Booker T to knock off some of the ring rust: “This is what I’m gonna do, I’m ready to go knock some ring dust off with Booker (T). Yeah, and then go work a program — the machine said that (I was done). I never said that. Girl, this appearance has been eye-opening but the whole time I’m like, I never said that, I didn’t put my face on that alumni, I didn’t do that. I never said that, I never said that. My bags are still packed, I’m still pissed about it.”

On a plan that involves visiting Trinity and Mercedes Mone and a tease for The Forbidden Door: “So this is what I’m thinking, so I talked to Booker and Sharmell (Huffman) and I was like, okay, and then we’ll go knock at Trin’s house and then we’ll go knock at Sasha’s house and then, everyone’s like yeah, right? If that’s the forbidden door. Is it?… Okay then, well that’s the plan.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to POSTWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.