Alicia Fox Talks About Her New Ring Name “Vix Crow”

Alicia Fox recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the longtime WWE Superstar spoke about her new “Vix Crow” ring name.

“It’s a weird transition just because of — I think it’s in my innermost self that’s strangely transitioning because in my mind I’m like, ‘What was the last match I had? Was I good? Did I look like I could perform?’ All these things. But in that particular chapter in my life [with WWE], it wasn’t really expected to get much feedback. So, in this chance, I feel so inspired for many, many reasons.

She continued, “I feel so inspired that this is an independent sphere. I can create here, and it’s okay. So it makes me, in my innermost self, wonder, ‘Well, what was my problem before and how am I going to fix it going forward?’ Because regardless if it’s the business, … am I going to perform to the best of my ability? I’m going to do my best. So, I need to just get it out of it.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.