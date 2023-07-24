Alicia Fox Talks About Her WWE Departure After 17 Years

17 years is a long time.

Alicia Fox knows this first hand.

The longtime WWE Superstar spoke about her run with the company coming to an end after 17 years during a recent Muscle Man Malcolm interview.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she felt relieved when her time with WWE finally came to an end: “I was like, okay (when I received word that my time with WWE was ending). I think I honestly… I was relieved, and still relieving completely. I think the difference between myself and like, another person is a chunk of 17 consecutive years. It has nothing to do with the particular company… I’m still processing a consecutive 17 years. But, the other afterburn that happens like, man, well at 17, what else would you think this was? What else did you think? These are really your family members, these are people you’re going to grow with and you never, still, any time in your career know if you’re gonna get the boot, whatever.”

On how the lifestyle in WWE requires perfection: “So then I think that’s the relief that’s lifted is that burden of my body not being perfect is constantly still evaporating. Every day, I feel lighter and lighter in my heart, in my soul. Every day, I wake up and I can’t wait to lift myself up to bring myself back down to paradise. I swear to God. It’s bizarre. It’s bizarre only because in that lifestyle, if you’re conditioned to just go, be perfect, be the champion, I don’t know and this ain’t anybody else’s words but mine, but if that was my driving desire, that got to a point where I didn’t find my life interesting. It was bleak. So it’s like, don’t take this stuff home but, our life is so entangled with the way we just get ready for our everyday that if I’m not leaving for the airport, I’m leaving to go to Publix… I had to develop a way to come out of the character and I’m saying so far out there. But how do you escape crazy?”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.