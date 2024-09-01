Alisha Edwards And PCO Placed Under Concussion Protocols Following TNA Emergence

TNA Wrestling announced that Knockouts World Tag Team Champion The System’s Alisha Edwards and Digital Media Champion PCO have been placed under concussion protocols following their matches at Friday’s TNA Emergence event.

Edwards was rendered unconscious and knocked out in her match and was placed under the protocols as a result. PCO, meanwhile suffered a head injury in his match against Mahabali Shera, and while he has been cleared to compete, he has still been placed under the same protocols.