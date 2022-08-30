Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women’s Tag Team Titles in the tournament’s finals on this week’s WWE RAW by defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
In the middle of the match, Bayley attempted to interfere, but Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair chased Bayley through the crowd, and as a result, Rodriguez and Aliyah were able to win the match.
They remained by their side following the match and participated in the in-ring celebration as Bliss, Belair, and Asuka gave their support. Additionally, they had pyro, which essentially indicated that the Women’s Tag Titles would be taken seriously. This is the first championship win for Aliyah and the first main roster title for Rodriguez.
Click here for complete WWE RAW results.
Here are highlights from the bout:
The WWE #WomensTagTitles FINALS are taking place right now on #WWERaw as @RaquelWWE & @WWE_Aliyah take on @ImKingKota & #IYOSKY! Who will win it all?@itsBayleyWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/tm6s5kp8U8
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2022
It's celebration time for the NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @RaquelWWE & @WWE_Aliyah on #WWERaw as @itsBayleyWWE, #IYOSKY & @ImKingKota await @BiancaBelairWWE, @AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka this Saturday at #WWECastle! pic.twitter.com/tlfyuhC6c9
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2022