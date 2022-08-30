Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women’s Tag Team Titles in the tournament’s finals on this week’s WWE RAW by defeating IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

In the middle of the match, Bayley attempted to interfere, but Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair chased Bayley through the crowd, and as a result, Rodriguez and Aliyah were able to win the match.

They remained by their side following the match and participated in the in-ring celebration as Bliss, Belair, and Asuka gave their support. Additionally, they had pyro, which essentially indicated that the Women’s Tag Titles would be taken seriously. This is the first championship win for Aliyah and the first main roster title for Rodriguez.

Click here for complete WWE RAW results.

Here are highlights from the bout: