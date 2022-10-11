Aliyah Currently Dealing With Several Injuries

WWE star Aliyah recently revealed that she is suffering from two ailments.

In an Instagram post, she stated that she was hurt during her most recent match, which took place on the September 12th episode of RAW, when she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women’s Tag Team Titles to Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY):

Aliyah revealed that she had an elevated first rib as well as an AC sprain. On WWE SmackDown, Rodriguez has joined forces with Shotzi Blackheart. She made the following announcement:

She issued the following statement:

“It’s been a month so here I go straight from the horses mouth:

I have to say my last match was probably one of my most favorite. And I would like to thank my tag partner Raquel and Damage CTRL And everyone involved. Yes I got injured mid match, however I have this overwhelming gratitude towards the incident because I felt like it pulled out a version of me that I never even knew existed. “Keep going!” I remember thinking. “I never get opportunities like this one” another voice in my head screamed. So idc I’m going to keep going and keep showing out. The emotions and energy I was feeling in the moment truly lit me up inside and I felt INDESTRUCTIBLE in that moment (yes, with an elevated first rib and ac sprain and all.)

I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen. I don’t know what the future holds or when I’ll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can’t wait to get back in the ring.”