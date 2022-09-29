Aliyah Off WWE TV With an Apparent Shoulder Injury

It was first announced one week ago that former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Aliyah was taken from TV due to an injury. At the time, the specific nature of the injury remained unknown; however, Aliyah has since uploaded a photo on her social media accounts that seems to indicate that she is struggling with an injury to her shoulder.

The image below demonstrates that she has a bruise on her shoulder, which is a common sign that something has been ripped. Again, we don’t know the severity of the injury or when she might return to action. However, as was reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the week before, the belief is that the injury is not expected to keep her out for too long, and at one point she was listed internally for this week’s SmackDown. Nevertheless, as of right now, she does not appear to be advertised for the event.

Shotzi made her comeback to the ring a few weeks ago as a babyface, seemingly to take the place of Aliyah and assist Raquel Rodriguez in battling off Bayley and her Damage CTRL stable. However, if Aliyah is going to return in the near future, then it would be possible to incorporate her into the storyline straight away.

Aliyah was added to the SmackDown roster a few months ago, and since Triple H took over as the head of creative for WWE from Vince McMahon, she has been featured frequently on television.