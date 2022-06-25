Aliyah Pulled From Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier

It appears that WWE has replaced a RAW Superstar for Aliyah on SmackDown.

Last week, it was revealed that this week’s SmackDown would feature Aliyah and Shotzi in a qualifier for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. However, WWE has now announced Tamina Snuka vs. Shotzi.

The reason Tamina is taking Aliyah’s place is not mentioned in the WWE’s preview for tonight’s SmackDown, and it is also unclear whether Aliyah will be added to another match.

Aliyah continued to tweet about the match with Shotzi as recently as this afternoon, as can be seen in the tweets listed below. She tweeted match promos from the WWE Southeast Asia and WWE Deutschland Twitter accounts and created a tweet of herself.

Five participants have already qualified for the eight-woman MITB Ladder Match: Lacey Evans, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. There will only be two more open spots after Tamina vs. Shotzi.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.