Aliyah Reportedly Missed Last Week’s WWE SmackDown Due to Injury

WWE SmackDown Superstar Aliyah reportedly has an injury.

When Aliyah was pulled from her Money In the Bank qualifying match against Shotzi, who ultimately defeated Tamina Snuka to qualify, we reported how WWE made an apparent last-minute change. Just hours before SmackDown went on live, Aliyah was still tweeting about the Shotzi match.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provides an update, noting that Aliyah missed SmackDown that night because of an injury. No other information was offered.

Since teaming with Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez for a win over Shotzi, Shayna Baszler and Natalya at the June 19 WWE live event in Billings, Montana, Aliyah has not competed in any matches. She and Rodriguez defeated Baszler and Natalya the previous evening.

As of the time of this writing, Aliyah has not commented on any injuries, and she has been quiet on social media since last week.

