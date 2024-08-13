All Elite Wrestling Reaches One-Million Followers On Twitter (X)

On Tuesday, August 13, All Elite Wrestling announced that they have reached the one million follower milestone mark on their official Twitter (X) account.

“Thank You,” read the simple statement on the company’s X page on Tuesday, which was accompanied by a special “THANK YOU 1 MILLLION FOLLOWERS” graphic.

Of course the post featured the obligatory plug for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

“Don’t miss Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on TBS Network.”