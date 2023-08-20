All In All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match & More Revealed For Fyter Fest Edition Of AEW Collision

The first happenings for next Saturday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Collision have been announced, which will be taped on Wednesday at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, before and after the live Dynamite Fyter Fest episode. Collision will be taped next week because the cast will be in London for All In, which takes place the day after Collision.

The Collision Fyter Fest episode will feature an All In All-Star 8-Man tag team match. The match’s participants have yet to be announced.

It was also announced that the Fyter Fest edition of Collision next Saturday will include promos from AEW stars in London for All In. These will be included in the broadcast next Saturday.

As of this writing, no other matches or segments for the Collision Fyter Fest had been announced, but AEW stated that the full card will be revealed on Wednesday’s Dynamite Fyter Fest.