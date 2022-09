All Japan Pro Wrestling 50th Anniversary Results – September 18, 2022

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Nippon Budokan

Tag Team Match

Rising Hayato & Ryo Inoue defeated Oji Shiiba & Yusuke Kodama via Shimanami Driver on Shiiba (4:18)

8 Man Tag Team Match

ATM,Mitsuya Nagai,Tajiri & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Andy Wu,Black Menso-Re,Izanagi & Sushi by submission via Stretch Plum on Sushi (6:04)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Saito Brothers & Cyrus defeated Kohei Sato,Shuji Ishikawa & Yukio Naya via Diving Body Press on Ishikawa (7:38)

All Asia Tag Team Title Match

Evolution defeated Voodoo Murders (c) via Death Valley Bomb on Toshizo (14:22) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

Minoru Suzuki defeated Hokuto Omori via Gotch Style Piledriver (12:04)

Yuji Nagata defeated Yuma Anazi by submission via Nagata Lock II (9:09)

Yuma Aoyagi defeated Christopher Daniels via The Fool (11:31)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Atsushi Onita,Masanobu Fuchi & Shiro Koshinaka defeated Great Kojika,Masao Inoue & Yoshiaki Yatsu via Back Drop on Inoue (11:55)

World Tag Team Title Match

Gungnir Of Anarchy (c) defeated Get Wild via Final Vent on Takao Omori (16:22) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Atsuki Aoyagi defeated Tiger Mask IV (c) via Firebird Splash (13:23) (NEW CHAMPION!!!)

Triple Crown Heavyweight Title #1 Contenders Match

Naoya Nomura defeated Jake Lee via Spear (0:43)

Triple Crown Heavyweight Title Match

2022 Royal Road Tournament Winner Keno Miyahara defeated Suwama (c) via Shutdown (16:35) (NEW CHAMPION!!!)