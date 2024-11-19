All-Star 6-Man Tag Team Showdown Announced For 11/29 TNA Turning Point PPV

The Hardys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA has been announced for the upcoming TNA Turning Point 2024 special event at WrestleCade on November 29 from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement today confirming the news:

All-Star 6-Man Tag Team Showdown Set for Turning Point LIVE November 29 on TNA+