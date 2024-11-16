All Star 8-Man Tag Announced For AEW Dynamite On November 20

A big match has been added to the officially advertised lineup for the November 20 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On Friday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of an All-Star 8-Man Tag for the 11/20 AEW on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night program.

Scheduled for the bout are Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer & Brian Cage.

Also set for the 11/20 show is Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta, as well as Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli.