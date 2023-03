All Star Junior Festival Results – March 1, 2023

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

6 Man Tag Team Match

Yoh (NJPW),Soma Watanabe (GLEAT) & Kazuma Sumi (DDT) defeated Fuminori Abe (DDT),Akira Jumonji (JTO) & Ryo Hoshino (Zero1) via Direct Drive on Jumonji (10:55) (Pre Show)

Rate: 7

6 Man Tag Team Match

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi (NJPW),GHC Heavyweight Champion Amakusa (NOAH) & Fujita Hayato (Michinoku Pro) defeated Hayata (NOAH),Yamato (Dragon Gate) & Kazuki Hashimoto (BJW) by submission via K.I.D on Hashimoto (8:52)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Tag Team Match

10 Man Tag Team Champion & KO-D Tag Team Champion Mao (DDT) & Isami Kodaka (Basara) defeated Sho (NJPW) & Onyro (666 Pro) via DQ (9:43)

Rate: 4

10 Man Tag Team Match

Just 4 Guys (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taka Michinoku) (NJPW & JTO),Tatsuhito Takaiwa (Free),Jun Kasai (Freedom Pro) & Minoru Tanaka (GLEAT) defeated Musashi (Michinoku Pro),Shoki Kitamura (Zero1),Leona (Dradition),Chicarito (2AW) & Kota Sekifuda (BJW) via Death Valley Bomb on Shoki (10:28)

Rate: 6

6 Man Tag Team Match

Hikaru Sato (Pancrase Mission/AJPW),Ryusuke Taguchi (NJPW) & Yumehito Imanari (Ganbare Pro) defeated The Great Sasuke (Michinoku Pro),Tigers Mask (Osaka Pro) & Batten×Blabla (Kyushu Pro) by submission via Cross Armbreaker on Blabla (7:29)

Rate: 5

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion El Desperado (NJPW) & Volador Jr (CMLL) defeated 10 Man Tag Team Champion & 6 Man Tag Team Champion Yuki Ueno (DDT) & El Lindaman (GLEAT) & Los Japoneses Del Mal (Douki & Hanaoka) (NJPW & Secret Base) via Pinche Loco on Douki (10:34)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

8 Man Tag Team Match

NWA World Historic Middleweight Champion Mistico (CMLL),Billy Ken Kid (Osaka Pro),Alejandro (NOAH) & Gurukun Mask (Ryukyu Dragon) defeated Bushi (NJPW),Dragon Kid (Dragon Gate),Atlantis Jr (CMLL) & Black Menso-re (AJPW) by submission via La Mistica on Menso-re (11:29)

Rate: 7

Cima (GLEAT) defeated Kazuki Hirata (DDT) via Meteora (7:16)

Rate: 6

Non Title Fatal 5 Way Match

Taiji Ishimori (NJPW) defeated Ninja Mack (NOAH),Yo Hey (NOAH),Soberano Jr (CMLL) & Open The Dream Gate Champion Shun Skywalker (Dragon Gate) via Bloody Cross on Yo Hey (9:38)

Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Master Wato (NJPW) defeated Atsuki Aoyagi (AJPW) via Recientemente II (14:24)

Rate: 7