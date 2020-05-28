Allie Debuts New Look On AEW Dynamite (Photo), AEW Post-Game Show (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– As seen during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Allie was shown at ringside with a new look. Her look is much different than The Bunny look she has been using. She was also sitting across the ring from The Butcher and The Blade, flirting with QT Marshall:

– You can check out this week’s AEW-post game show below:

