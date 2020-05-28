Allie Debuts New Look On AEW Dynamite (Photo), AEW Post-Game Show (Video)

– As seen during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Allie was shown at ringside with a new look. Her look is much different than The Bunny look she has been using. She was also sitting across the ring from The Butcher and The Blade, flirting with QT Marshall:
Can't blame QT Marshall, the sight of Allie eating an apple would distract me too. 🤷♂️
Allie is serving some serious Eve from The Bible vibes.
That dress though. 🔥#AEWDark #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #AllEliteWrestling #ImWithAEW #AEWonTSN #AEWPlus @realmmarshall1 pic.twitter.com/J5SVjRPFil
— Daniel (@DannyDiaz60) May 27, 2020
