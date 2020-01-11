Allysin Kay Explains Why She Waited To Call Out Tessa Blanchard

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Allysin Kay explained on Twitter why she waited to call out Tessa Blanchard for allegedly using a racist slur towards wrestler Black Rose:

AEW star and former Impact Wrestling knockout Tanea Brooks (Rebel) backed up Kay’s story:

Renee Michelle, who recently appeared on WWE television in the 24/7 Title segments with her husband Drake Maverick, also commented on the incident:

