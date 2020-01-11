Allysin Kay Explains Why She Waited To Call Out Tessa Blanchard

Allysin Kay explained on Twitter why she waited to call out Tessa Blanchard for allegedly using a racist slur towards wrestler Black Rose:

The reason I’ve never said anything until now is because it wasn’t my story to tell. I made it clear to La Rosa that I had her back, and today was the day she gave me permission. You can’t force someone to come forward, but you can be there for them. THAT is “supporting women”. — Allysin Kay (@Sienna) 11 January 2020

AEW star and former Impact Wrestling knockout Tanea Brooks (Rebel) backed up Kay’s story:

I like to think people change over time. But I can confirm the bad behavior & non supportive attitude in Japan, I was there https://t.co/u1e60bgdE6 — REBEL/ Tanea (@RebelTanea) 11 January 2020

Renee Michelle, who recently appeared on WWE television in the 24/7 Title segments with her husband Drake Maverick, also commented on the incident: