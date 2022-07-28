Altercation Between Fan and AEW Stars During Rampage Taping

As the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated, fans are one of the best aspects of professional wrestling because they can improve a match and help a wrestler overcome challenges. Even though the fans are close to the action, they occasionally intrude too much.

Dave Meltzer recapped the Rampage spoilers for this Friday’s show that were recorded at Wednesday’s Dynamite event during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reported that Lee Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway got into an altercation with a spectator during the event.

“There was an altercation between Stokely & Lee and a fan as they were leaving, which I’m sure won’t be on TV,” Meltzer said.

This has happened before in AEW, as last year a fan attempted to enter the ring and attack Chris Jericho. Fortunately, the fan was promptly removed.

