Alundra Blayze (Madusa) Helps Crown New WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Next Tuesday night’s Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match will crown new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The USA Network’s episode will begin with the ad-free match.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne from Toxic Attraction, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley from The Diamond Mine, Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon will compete in the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, since Cora Jade betrayed Perez two weeks ago and cost her a match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles have been up in the air. Later, Jade boasted about beating down Perez after she turned heel and claimed credit for her success before trashing her championship belt. Despite Jade’s name not having a title reference next to it on the official roster, Perez has been listed by WWE since July 19 as one-half of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. At Great American Bash on July 5, Jade and Perez first defeated Dolin and Jayne to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Their reign is recorded as lasting 14 days.

A backstage segment from this week’s NXT 2.0 included Perez declaring that Jade could do whatever she wanted with their friendship, but that she would not allow her to trash a title belt. Perez stated that the title should be treated with respect rather than being discarded. She then announced a supporter, and WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) came out. Blayze is famous for trashing the WWE Women’s Title on the December 18, 1995 episode of WCW Nitro, which resulted in a 20-year black-list from the WWE.

Jade’s title belt was dug out of the trash can by Perez after Blayze entered carrying the trash can. Perez believes the titles should be held by two people who care about them. She then gave the belts to Blayze, who said that while it took too long to name a new champion when she wrecked her title years ago, it won’t take as much time again because the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match will take place the following week. The winning duo will become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Blayze announced. Then she and Perez departed. WWE stated that this segment was Perez’s way of vacating the belts.

At the conclusion of the show, Blayze was then seen leaving the WWE Performance Center. When a cameraman asked Blayze who she thought would take home the titles the next week, Blayze replied that she didn’t know because all of the teams were excellent. She then stated that the team that remains standing would be crowned champions. Then, Dolin and Jayne intervened, praising Blayze as a “living legend,” but requesting the belts so they could become three-time champions as there are no other teams in NXT. When Blayze was about to hand the titles out, she pulled them and declared that Toxic Attraction would have to compete for them next week. While Dolin and Jayne ranted to end the show, Blayze walked away.

We will keep you updated on whether Blayze will be there at next week’s NXT to unveil the new champions or hand them their crowns.

